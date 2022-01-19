Youth booked for ‘forging US visa papers’ denied bail: ‘Will tarnish nation’s image’

A 22-YEAR-old booked for allegedly forging documents for a US visa was denied bail by a sessions court, which said that the youth traveling abroad on false documents will “tarnish the image of our country in the world”.

Sachin Chauhan was booked by the Bandra-Kurla Complex police last year, on the basis of a complaint by an official of the US Consulate. The assistant regional security officer of the US Consulate had lodged a report stating that he was assigned the work of examination of documents and taking interviews of people who had applied for

US visa.

According to the FIR, while conducting interviews and examination of documents last month, Chauhan’s documents were suspected to be false. He had attached a Seafarer’s Employment Contract and a CDC, an identification document of a seafarer. The officer sent an email to the company mentioned on the documents to find out if the accused was given an appointment letter. The company informed the officer that the documents were forged.

An offence was registered against Chauhan under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code.

Last month, a magistrate’s court had rejected Chauhan’s bail plea, observing that the investigation was still in progress.

The sessions court on Monday said, “Prima facie, the companies which issued certificate of proficiency and certificate for security training for seafarers with designated security duties have clearly informed the police authority that no such appointment letters and certificates were issued by their companies”. It added that if Chauhan was granted bail now, it would amount to interference in the probe.

“Apart from this, if such applicant travels abroad on the basis of fake and forged documents, same will ultimately tarnish the image of our country in the world,” Additional Sessions Judge M G Deshpande said in his order passed on Monday.