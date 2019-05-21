Mumbai youth arrested for stunt biking video, says it is from 2016

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday over a video in which he was purportedly seen performing stunts on a motorbike in Bandra, police said.

The video, posted on YouTube, came to the notice of a constable at Bandra Traffic Division after a complaint was registered at Bandra police station Monday afternoon.

Police identified the biker as Adnaan Shaikh, who is reportedly popular on TikTok — a mobile application on which users upload short videos. Shaikh, a Kurla resident, has over 1.6 million subscribers on the app.

Senior Inspector Girish Anavkar of Bandra police station said Shaikh was booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and committing an act endangering the life and personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code. He was also booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for speeding and not wearing a helmet.

“The constable noted that the video of the offence committed in Bandra had gone viral,” Anavkar said.

However, advocate Nazneen Khatri claimed that the video that had come to the notice of the police is old. “Shaikh had mistakenly posted the video when he was studying in 2016. I do not know why the police are charging him now and why they did not release him when the sections are bailable,” said Khatri.