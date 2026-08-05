‘You’re not owner of your ward’: Eknath Shinde’s message to Sena corporators after doctors’ assault row

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Weeks after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested for allegedly assaulting three municipal doctors in Dombivli, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday used a training programme for the party’s newly elected corporators to deliver a message on discipline, public conduct and humility, telling them they were “servants of the city, not owners.”
Addressing corporators from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the Ambernath and Badlapur municipal councils at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan, Bhayandar, Eknath Shinde cautioned them against becoming complacent after winning elections and reminded them that public representatives are ultimately accountable to voters.
“Some corporators think that once they are elected, the 7/12 extract of the ward is in their name. It doesn’t work that way. Those who behave like that are shown the door by voters,” Shinde said.
The remarks come less than a month after the Shiv Sena corporator was arrested for allegedly assaulting three doctors at the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, triggering widespread outrage among the medical fraternity and prompting the Bombay High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the case.
Shinde also urged corporators to treat proceedings inside the civic House as an opportunity to learn rather than merely speak.
“A representative who stays till the end of the general body meeting learns something every day. Some mark attendance, speak on a couple of issues and leave. Listening is equally important,” he said.
Recalling his own political journey, Shinde said he once occupied the last benches during municipal meetings before rising through the ranks. “I used to sit on the last bench. Today I am sitting in the front row. One can rise from a branch chief to Chief Minister, but only if public service remains the central objective,” he said.
He urged corporators to remain connected with citizens, solve local issues and work towards strengthening the party organisation. The workshop focused on the functioning of municipal corporations, conduct inside the general body, civic administration and coordination with officials.
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