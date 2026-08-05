‘You’re not owner of your ward’: Eknath Shinde’s message to Sena corporators after doctors’ assault row

Shinde’s also urged party corporators to treat proceedings inside the civic House as an opportunity to learn. (File image)

Weeks after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested for allegedly assaulting three municipal doctors in Dombivli, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday used a training programme for the party’s newly elected corporators to deliver a message on discipline, public conduct and humility, telling them they were “servants of the city, not owners.”

Addressing corporators from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the Ambernath and Badlapur municipal councils at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan, Bhayandar, Eknath Shinde cautioned them against becoming complacent after winning elections and reminded them that public representatives are ultimately accountable to voters.

“Some corporators think that once they are elected, the 7/12 extract of the ward is in their name. It doesn’t work that way. Those who behave like that are shown the door by voters,” Shinde said.