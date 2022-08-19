Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills

Maharashtra’s electricity distribution company has asked the state’s sugar mills to ensure that payments to sugarcane farmers for their cane is made only after adjusting power dues owed by these farmers to the electricity company.
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has warned the sugar mills that it will buy electricity from them at a lower price if the mills are unable to recover pending dues from the farmers.
Most sugar mills in the state produce their own electricity using bagasse, the fibrous material that is left after juice is extracted from the sugarcane. Much of this electricity is used for running the mill and the surplus is bought by the MSEDCL for distribution elsewhere.
The contracts for this sale of electricity to MSEDCL is up for renewal, and the electricity company has inserted new provisions that put the onus of recovery of power dues of the farmers on the mills. Sugar mills are resisting this.
Subscriber Only Stories
Across the country, 360 sugar mills cumulatively produce 7,562 MW of electricity in their cogeneration units. Maharashtra is the leader in the sector with 124 cogeneration plants and a total installed capacity of 2,600 MW. Uttar Pradesh (70 mills with production of 1,800 MW) and Karnataka (58 mills with production of 1,600 MW) are the next two leading states in cogeneration.
In Maharashtra, mills enter into long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) of 12 years with the MSEDCL to sell electricity generated at a pre-decided rate. While the rates were higher earlier, since 2013 sugar mills have had to join competitive bidding to sell their electricity. The current rate is below Rs 5/unit which, according to mills, just about meets their cost of production.
For mills whose PPAs had lapsed, the agreements were renewed this year at a base rate of Rs 4.75/unit. While the rate is lower than expected, it was the inclusion of a ‘recovery clause’ by MSEDCL in agreement that has worried mills more. The mills are expected to recover power utility’s dues from Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) it pays to farmers.
Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, vice-president of the Cogeneration Association of India, said, “In case mills are not able to recover 10 per cent of the pending bills in the area, the rate of purchase will be lower at Rs 4.51/unit.”
Dandegoankar and other sugar millers have slammed this clause, saying it is illogical as other than harvesting and transportation charges, they are not allowed to deduct any amount from FRP that is offered to the sugarcane farmers. In case a farmer avails of loans from cooperative banks, the same can also be adjusted in FRP payment. But mill owners said they neither had means nor legal right to deduct anything else from FRP.
For years, the mounting amount of dues from the agriculture sector has been a major issue for the cash-strapped MSEDCL. Farmers, however, have blamed irregular power supply and inflated bills as the main reasons for pending dues in the sector.
In 2020, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government had launched a special initiative for recovery of power dues from agricultural pump owners. The Maharashtra government had allowed cooperative bodies, such as sugar mills, self-help groups and village panchayats to recover power dues, even offering 10 per cent financial incentive on recovery.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Until now, only 13 mills have renewed their PPAs with the new clause, but most of them have refrained from any aggressive measures to recover power dues.
The owner of a cooperative mill in Kolhapur said legally, they are not allowed to deduct such amounts from FRP payment without the written consent of farmers.
“During the season, we had written to the power utility every fortnight, asking it to send us a break-up of dues of each farmer, along with written consent for deduction of dues. However, there was no response, so we didn’t deduct any amount,” miller said.
When contacted MSEDCL officials said asking sugar mills to recover electricity dues from farmers was “not a policy” but did not explain the reasons for inserting provisions in new PPAs. “It is not our policy to ask sugarcane factories entering for PPA with MSEDCL to recover arrears from the farmers. There are 115,515 agriculture (electricity) consumers in Pune zone having arrears of Rs 310 crore,” am MSEDCL official said.
Delhi Confidential: Spiritual Journey
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Scrap anti-defection law’: Independent MLA Kadu strikes a discordant note
Horoscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape
Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events
Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers
LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation
Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore
Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’
9 years after murder, govt yet to frame rules under anti-superstition legislation drafted by Dabholkar
‘Astonishing way to run civic affairs’: HC pulls up BMC, builder
HDIL promoters get anticipatory bail in Bhandup hospital fire case
Reinforcing plastic ban, BMC to start taking action against eatery owners