Your daily commute from Virar about to get Easier: 15-Coach Trains on the Way

Lakhs of daily commuters travelling from Virar will soon get significant relief from overcrowding as Western Railway’s suburban network prepares to introduce longer 15-coach local trains, made possible by the completion of key infrastructure upgrades at Virar railway station.
The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has widened and extended Platforms 3A and 4A to accommodate 15-coach local trains, increasing capacity from the earlier 12-coach configuration. The platforms have been expanded from 6.5 metres to 10.5 metres, allowing smoother boarding and alighting at one of the busiest stations on the Western suburban corridor.
In addition to the expansion, a new home platform Platform 5A has been constructed on the western side. Officials said the combined upgrades are expected to ease congestion and streamline train operations, particularly during peak hours when Virar serves as a major origin and termination point for suburban services.
The project, part of the broader Virar–Dahanu Road quadrupling plan, was completed in four months. Railway authorities described the timeline as notable given the operational challenges of executing infrastructure work at a high-density suburban station without significantly disrupting daily services.
A trial run of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rake was conducted successfully in coordination with MRVC, confirming the readiness of the upgraded platforms for longer trains. The infrastructure is now slated to be handed over to Western Railway, following which 15-coach suburban services are expected to be introduced on the section.
Officials said the move will significantly enhance passenger-carrying capacity on the corridor, which has witnessed steady growth in commuter demand over the years. The addition of longer trains is also expected to reduce overcrowding, a persistent issue on the Virar-bound stretch.
Commenting on the development, MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas S. Wadekar said, “The augmentation works at Virar station mark an important step towards enhancing the capacity of the section. MRVC continues to execute such works in close coordination with Western Railway, ensuring safety and minimal disruption to suburban train operations.”
Officials said the full benefits of the Virar–Dahanu Road quadrupling project will be realised once additional services are introduced, with around 80 more trains expected to be added, taking the total to nearly 120, including the existing 43 services. To support the increase in operations and fleet size, Western Railway is planning a new car shed near Dahanu Road for rake maintenance, alongside existing facilities at Virar, Kandivali and Mumbai Central.
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A senior Western Railway official said, “With additional suburban rakes planned under MUTP-3, expanding maintenance infrastructure is essential. The proposed Dahanu Road car shed and capacity augmentation are being planned keeping future demand in mind, especially with developments such as the Vadhavan Port expected to drive growth beyond Virar.”
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More