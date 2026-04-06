Your daily commute from Virar about to get Easier: 15-Coach Trains on the Way

Lakhs of daily commuters travelling from Virar will soon get significant relief from overcrowding as Western Railway’s suburban network prepares to introduce longer 15-coach local trains, made possible by the completion of key infrastructure upgrades at Virar railway station.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has widened and extended Platforms 3A and 4A to accommodate 15-coach local trains, increasing capacity from the earlier 12-coach configuration. The platforms have been expanded from 6.5 metres to 10.5 metres, allowing smoother boarding and alighting at one of the busiest stations on the Western suburban corridor.

In addition to the expansion, a new home platform Platform 5A has been constructed on the western side. Officials said the combined upgrades are expected to ease congestion and streamline train operations, particularly during peak hours when Virar serves as a major origin and termination point for suburban services.