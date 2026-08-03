Food safety body cornered, Bombay High Court says ‘you’ll be charged’

The Bombay HC has yet again rapped Tukaram Mundhe's FDA for its action against a Navi Mumbai restaurant. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has again come under the scanner of the Bombay High Court for failing to revoke the licence suspension order against a Navi Mumbai bar and restaurant despite giving it a 100 percent compliance rating following a reinspection on July 14.

Revoking the FDA’s licence suspension order against the establishment, the High Court indicated that it will also consider imposing costs on the regulator for not immediately cancelling the licence suspension order and for the damages the restaurant suffered for nearly 15 days.

The food safety regulator has already been under fire for its grueling campaign against food businesses found violating safety standards in the state. Last week, the High Court rapped the FDA for giving a 98 percent approval to Mantralaya kitchen.