‘You seek votes, then beat public’: Bombay HC raps Mhatre, transfers doctors’ assault probe to DCP

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed that investigation into the July 6 assault of the Thane doctors by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre be handed over to a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) rank officer, and remarked that the local police have “botched up” the case. The court also commented that politicians seek public votes during elections, but resort to violence against them after getting elected.

On Monday, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, while hearing a suo motu writ petition, raised concerns over Mhatre’s conduct and rapped the Shiv Sena corporator saying, “You are in public life and you have to serve the public. Why do you behave like this and beat the public? We are surprised that the person who goes to voters and says, vote for me, after getting elected starts beating people.”