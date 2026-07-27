‘You seek votes, then beat public’: Bombay HC raps Mhatre, transfers doctors’ assault probe to DCP
The Bombay HC bench raised concerns over Shiv Sena corporator Mhatre's conduct and rapped him saying, "You are in public life and you have to serve the public. Why do you behave like this and beat the public?"
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed that investigation into the July 6 assault of the Thane doctors by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre be handed over to a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) rank officer, and remarked that the local police have “botched up” the case. The court also commented that politicians seek public votes during elections, but resort to violence against them after getting elected.
On Monday, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, while hearing a suo motu writ petition, raised concerns over Mhatre’s conduct and rapped the Shiv Sena corporator saying, “You are in public life and you have to serve the public. Why do you behave like this and beat the public? We are surprised that the person who goes to voters and says, vote for me, after getting elected starts beating people.”
On July 19, Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the police, a day after the Bombay HC stayed the bail granted to him by the lower court. He was later remanded to judicial custody till August 3.
“Someone had argued that Mhatre, the moment he got the release order, walked out of the hospital like nothing happened. So that was a pretense (health concerns). He got a grand reception. Is this why you become people’s representatives? You get elected by the public’s votes and then you break their heads with chairs and files? It’s strange and completely counterproductive,” the court remarked.
Criticising the local police for “no proper” probe into the doctors’ assault case, the court said, “Why should we not change the Investigating Officer (IO). The local police facilitated Mhatre to be presented before the magistrate through virtual mode. We appreciate the magistrate’s wisdom to refuse it. We noticed no proper investigation.”
When senior advocate Aabad Ponda, representing Mhatre, said the “lesson was learnt the hard way,” the bench orally remarked, “We really hope so. He has grave offences against him.”
Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appointed amicus curiae, argued that while “bail is the rule and jail is an exception,” the accused can remain in custody until the investigation and chargesheet are complete.
Story continues below this ad
Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe and Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray, for the state government, submitted that DCP- Zone 3, Kalyan can be appointed within two days to conduct the probe to ensure that it is not botched up.
The next hearing has been posted for Friday, July 31.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More