‘You have to imagine the city as your client and not just the developer’

Architect Rahul Mehrotra, whose practice is the focus of an ongoing exhibition, currently splits his time between Mumbai and Boston. He is chair of the department of Urban Planning and Design and the John T Dunlop Professor in Housing and Urbanization at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. In Mumbai for the exhibition, Mehrotra spoke with Benita Fernando about his evolution as an architect, Mumbai’s challenges and the importance of looking at scales.

It was Bombay when you started, and now it’s Mumbai. Thirty years later, what else is different about the city?

Patronage, for the form and the architecture of the city. There are new formations that are occurring in terms of patronage, and architects have to be a part of that conversation because that is what will transform the city. In the last decade or two, the greatest patronage has come from civil society — foundations, community groups, citizen’s groups, institutions. The other thing I have learned is that we have to see the client in a more nuanced way. You do a building, but you have to also imagine the city as your client and not just the developer, who is paying for it.

You often speak about elastic spaces and multifunctional spaces. How do you see this materialising in Mumbai?

Concepts about elasticity and ephemeral temporality — I learned those from Mumbai. By default, what happens on the maidans — there are weddings. That’s much better than building a big wedding hall, a ghastly building. This is all happening by default. What people are themselves doing is much more intelligent than what planners are doing. We have to formalise this within mainstream planning.

Some of your early books focused on specific buildings, institutions and places. If you were to look at a particular aspect of Mumbai now, what would it be?

I am more interested now in macro issues. I am looking at the metropolitan region because I think the problems or the solutions to the problem in Dharavi don’t lie in Dharavi. They lie in how we imagine New Bombay (Navi Mumbai), how we imagine infrastructure that can make affordable housing possible. The holy trinity of the health of a city is its dwelling, which is housing; it’s livelihoods — where you work and how you earn; it’s mobility between these two. If you get the trinity right, you have a functioning city.



Do you believe Mumbai is prepared to face the challenges of the climate emergency?

So, there are two ways you can respond to this. One, you can buffer yourself, with barriers like in New York and Manhattan. The other is phased retreat. You get on higher ground. You can’t retreat in panic. You have to retreat over decades. Therefore, we should invest in how the metropolitan region is developed today so that slowly we create amenities there, and maybe what is susceptible to climate change gets depopulated, gets safer. We have to bring the imagination of time into planning. With climate change, you have to work with its sense of time, not our sense of time.