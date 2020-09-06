‘You aren’t Maharashtra, country’s daughters won’t forgive you’: Kangana Ranaut slams Sanjay Raut

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, also said she will return to Mumbai on September 9, and was not afraid of the threats made against her.

Stepping up attack on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, actress Kangana Ranaut Sunday said he doesn’t represent entire Maharashtra, and that she has the right to her freedom of expression.

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut in a video message said, “Mr Sanjay Raut, you called me ‘haramkhor ladki’. You are a public servant. You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed – sometimes by their own husbands. And you know who is responsible for all this? It is this mindset you have very shamelessly displayed. You have empowered those exploiters. The daughters of this country will never forgive you,”.

The actress then went on to say, “When Aamir Khan said he was afraid of living in this country, no one abused him. No one said anything to Naseeruddin Shah. Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra,”.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, also said she will return to Mumbai on September 9, and was not afraid of the threats made against her. “Your people are threatening to kill me. Yes, go ahead. Because the soil of this country is watered by such blood, so many people have lost their lives for the dignity of this country. We will also sacrifice our lives because we have to pay our debt. So let’s meet on 9th September. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra.”

Raut, meanwhile, said he would consider apologising to Ranaut only if she apologised for her “insulting” remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, Raut asked whether the actress had the courage to compare Ahmedabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The actress had recently compared Mumbai to PoK in a tweet, evoking the ire of Sena leaders.

Asked if he would apologise for his remark against Ranaut while reacting to her tweet on a news channel, Raut told reporters that “anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would tell (them to) apologise first, then I will consider apologising”.

“If that girl apologises to Mumbai and Maharashtra for calling Mumbai a ‘mini Pakistan, then I will think about it. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he asked.

