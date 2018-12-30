Opposition doing arithmetic, no policy: Yogendra Yadav

(Written by Abha Goradia)

RURAL DISTRESS is set to be a major item on the election agenda in 2019, said psephologist and national president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav, on Saturday.

Speaking at the Mood Indigo festival of the IIT-Powai, Yadav said the last four years have seen “the idea of India” be dismantled bit by bit. This challenge, he added, comes from those occupying positions of constitutional power.

“The opportunity has come from the farmers’ movement, which was not led by any Opposition party,” Yadav said.

“The Opposition, meant to provide an alternative, I see them doing arithmetic a lot. There is no policy, no perspective, no person you can look up to,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who shared the dais with Yadav, said it would be unfair to run down Opposition parties and coalitions. Identifying the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chaturvedi agreed that youth, rural distress and women’s rights will be at the forefront.

Asked about AAP, Yadav said: “Yes, it was an experiment that failed. The one thing that it achieved was to get youth interested in politics in a way they were not before. It opened the possibility that establishments can be challenged but it did not succeed in convincing us that having challenged them, an alternative can be built.”