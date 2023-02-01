Yet to receive 14 boats sanctioned in 2011 for coastal security, state to take it up with Centre

THE MAHARASHTRA government is yet to receive 14 boats sanctioned in 2011 under the Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II from the Centre. The state government plans to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This was decided in a meeting called by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with state MPs on Monday.

In 2011, under the Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II, the Centre sanctioned 14 boats for Maharashtra. But the Centre has not yet provided the boats to the state government.

In 2017, the state government submitted another proposal to the Centre to enhance coastal security and patrolling. Subsequently, vide letter dated August 26, 2019, a revised proposal for 37 boats under the Coastal Security Scheme Phase-III was submitted to the Centre. However, the proposal has not yet been approved.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, April 27 last year requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make available the 14 boats sanctioned under the Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II as well as sanction the Maritime Security Scheme Phase-III.

Additionally, the state is yet to receive Rs 85.06 crore from the Home ministry for the period from 2005-06 to 2019-20 as reimbursement of expenditure incurred on Home Guards.

The MHA formulates the policy in respect of the role, raising, training, equipping, establishment and other important matters of the Home Guards Organisation.

Expenditure on Home Guards is generally shared between the Centre and state government in the ratio 25 per cent by the Centre and 75 per cent by the state government for raising, training and equipping on reimbursement basis. The proposal for the payment of reimbursement is pending with the Centre since February 2021.

“Both the issues will be taken up by the state government for earliest execution,” said an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). On Monday, the meeting also discussed appointing a full-time official at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi to follow up on the pending issues with the Centre.

Apart from these issues, the state government is pursuing over 67 matters with different ministries.