Yet another aspirant dies after taking part in Mumbai police recruitment drive

Days after a 26-year-old police aspirant from Washim collapsed during the physical test and died during Mumbai police’s recruitment drive at the Kalina University ground, a 29-year-old aspirant from Amravati, who participated in a similar test, succumbed after returning to his hotel room in south Mumbai Tuesday.

The MRA Marg police have registered an accidental death report in the case and are probing the matter further. The police identified the aspirant as Amar Solanki, a resident of Navsari in Amravati. They said he had applied for the post of a police driver constable. He had reached the city Monday night for the physical test and had checked into a hotel in CST.

An officer said, “His field test was at the Kalina University ground on Tuesday which was over by 8.45 am. He went back to his hotel room. Later, we checked the record and found out that he had not complained of any uneasiness to our on field medical team.”

However, although he had not complained to the medical team, it was later found out that Solanki was actually not feeling well and had called one of his friends and had asked her to accompany him to the hotel.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Pawar of the MRA Marg police station said, “We have learnt that they entered the hotel around 3 pm on Tuesday after which around 3.45 pm he went for a bath but came out immediately as he was not feeling well.”

His friend told the police that soon after stepping outside, Solanki vomited and subsequently fell unconscious. The woman, who was present inside the room, called the manager and rushed him to St George Hospital. Solanki died during treatment at the hospital, said the police.

The MRA Marg police were informed who are now conducting a probe to ascertain the facts behind his death. “We have sent his body for post-mortem and have collected his viscera samples which will be sent for forensic examination,” said an officer.

The police have contacted his parents in Amravati who are on their way to Mumbai. “Their statement will help us in knowing more details about him to ascertain if he was suffering from any disease or was infected with Covid-19,” said an officer.

On Friday morning, Ganesh Ugale, an aspirant from Washim, who too had applied for the post of police constable driver, had participated in the 1,600 m race. Soon after crossing the finish line, he collapsed and was declared dead at a hospital.

A senior IPS officer said, “We are trying to ascertain the cause of Ugale’s death. Doctors have kept their opinions reserved while we are waiting for the reports of his viscera samples.”

The Mumbai police’s largest recruitment drive kicked off on January 31 with over 5.81 lakh applicants vying for 7,076 police constable posts. The department started the recruitment process at two grounds – Naigaon in Parel and Marol in Andheri. On February 15, however, the officials started conducting the tests at a ground in Kalina University as well.