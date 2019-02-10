Yesteryear actor rape, cheating case: Two women claim they too were cheated by accused; get pre-arrest bail

TWO WOMEN recently approached the sessions court claiming that they were also cheated by the man, who was arrested for allegedly raping and cheating a yesteryear actor last year.

Advertising

The women, one of whom claimed to have been married to the accused, a Mumbai-based businessman, since 2010, sought anticipatory bail stating that they were apprehensive that the police will take action against them for their association with him. The woman and her mother were granted anticipatory bail by the court on Wednesday.

Last year, the accused was arrested on complaints of rape and cheating filed by the actor. Following this, another Mumbai resident had come forward with a complaint of cheating against the accused. The resident had claimed that he came to know about the accused’s arrest in March 2018, and realised that he also had been cheated. He claimed that he had paid Rs 5.12 crore to the accused for a property in Mussoorie but it was not transferred to him. The money was sent to a bank account of a 72-year old woman — the mother-in-law of the accused.

Recently, the senior citizen and her daughter approached the court seeking pre-arrest bail. The daughter submitted before the court that she had met the accused through a matrimonial website in 2010 and had married him without knowing his true identity. She told the court that he extracted money from her under some pretext from time to time. Both women said that they were receiving calls from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch regarding the case and were apprehensive that they would be arrested as the money from an allegedly fraudulent transaction was transferred to the senior citizen’s bank account.

The prosecution opposed the pre-arrest bail plea stating that it was “difficult to digest” that the accused’s wife was unaware about the fraudulent transaction and claimed that she had “enjoyed” huge amounts received from his activities. The police also claimed that as the two women were relatives of the accused, their interrogation was necessary to probe whether they were involved in the offence.

The women, however, claimed that they themselves had approached the police after the cheating incident came to light and that their statements were recorded in July 2018, where they stated that they also were cheated.

Advertising

“It appears that the applicants are victim of accused no. 1. However, as they are relatives of (the accused), the amount was credited in the account of applicant 1, in my view the apprehension of the applicants is reasonable,” the court said.