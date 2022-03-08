Yes Bank fraud case: Kapil Wadhawan back in jail, Dheeraj to be discharged in two weeks, court told

DAYS AFTER a special court issued notices regarding the hospital stays of DHFL promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, the court was informed on Monday that while Kapil has been discharged from the hospital, Dheeraj can be discharged within two weeks.

Dheeraj and Kapil are in judicial custody since 2020 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank alleged fraud case. Last month, a complaint was received by the court from jail that Dheeraj has been admitted to a private hospital since April 2021 allegedly to avoid jail.

The court had then sought a report from the private hospital seeking a complete medical report of Dheeraj and on why he was being treated for 11 months, why he was not discharged and when he is to be discharged. It also sought to know the condition of Kapil, who was admitted to a civic hospital with details on why he has not been discharged.

On Monday, the private hospital submitted a detailed report on the medical treatment Dheeraj was undergoing. The hospital also submitted as part of its recommendations that Dheeraj will require treatment for another two weeks after which he can be discharged and sent back to jail. The court sought to know whether his long stay at the hospital was justified. The ED also submitted a report before the court on his medical condition. A doctor from KEM Hospital submitted that Kapil was discharged from the hospital on March 4. The court also received an email from Taloja jail intimating the court that Kapil was discharged, and he had returned to the jail.

Last month, the court had said that jail authorities had not informed it regarding Kapil being admitted to the hospital. In the case of Dheeraj, the court had also said that if he was admitted to the hospital for a long time, ‘on flimsy grounds’ why action should not be taken against the hospital.