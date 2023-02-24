Yes Bank-DHFL loan fraud case: HC allows trials in CBI, ED cases against Kapoor, Wadhawan by spl PMLA court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed trials in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan to be conducted together before a special PMLA court.

A single bench of Justice RG Avachat passed an order in pleas moved by Kapoor and Wadhawan, challenging the sessions court’s order to transfer the CBI case trial to the special PMLA court. The accused had approached the Principal Judge (PJ) sessions court, urging transfer of the cases. The PJ court, however, noted that only probing agencies could make such a request or plea, and not the accused, and said ‘such a request could be made before the special CBI court judge, where the schedule or predicate offence was being tried’. The ED then approached the special CBI court seeking to transfer the trial, which the PJ court rejected in July 2021.

The accused as well as the ED then moved the HC, challenging the trial court’s orders. Kapoor and Wadhawan had claimed that the special CBI court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was competent to conduct a trial for offences registered by both the central agencies.