scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Yes Bank-DHFL loan fraud case: HC allows trials in CBI, ED cases against Kapoor, Wadhawan by spl PMLA court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed trials in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and  Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan to be conducted together before a special PMLA court. A single bench of Justice RG Avachat passed an order in […]

Yes Bank-DHFL loan fraud case, Yes Bank, DHFL, Rana Kapoor, Dewan Housing Finance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe accused as well as the ED then moved the HC, challenging the trial court's orders. Kapoor and Wadhawan had claimed that the special CBI court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was competent to conduct a trial for offences registered by both the central agencies.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed trials in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and  Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan to be conducted together before a special PMLA court.

A single bench of Justice RG Avachat passed an order in pleas moved by Kapoor and Wadhawan, challenging the sessions court’s order to transfer the CBI case trial to the special PMLA court. The accused had approached the Principal Judge (PJ) sessions court, urging transfer of the cases. The PJ court, however, noted that only probing agencies could make such a request or plea, and not the accused, and said ‘such a request could be made before the special CBI court judge, where the schedule or predicate offence was being tried’. The ED then approached the special CBI court seeking to transfer the trial, which the PJ court rejected in July 2021.

Also Read
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...
Uddhav Thackeray conference
Mumbai News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Sena workers to vot...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
Third CNG bus catches fire in a month, BEST takes 400 buses off roads

The accused as well as the ED then moved the HC, challenging the trial court’s orders. Kapoor and Wadhawan had claimed that the special CBI court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was competent to conduct a  trial for offences registered by both the central agencies.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:06 IST
Next Story

hindenburg report fallout: First time, value of LIC holding in Adani companies drops below purchase price

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close