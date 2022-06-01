Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Pune realtor in CBI custody till June 8

PUNE-BASED builder Avinash Bhosale, arrested in the Yes Bank-DHFL ‘fraud’ case, was sent in the custody of the CBI till June 8. Bhosale was arrested on Thursday by the CBI.

He was ordered to be lodged at the CBI’s guesthouse by the special court till it decided the plea by the agency to seek his remand and a separate application filed by Bhosale’s lawyers claiming that his arrest was illegal.

After four days of stay at the guesthouse, the court passed an order allowing the CBI plea for his custody on Tuesday evening. Special Judge D P Shingade had heard arguments from both parties on Monday and reserved the pleas for orders.

The court said that the objections raised by the accused claiming that the arrest was illegal, are rejected.

It also said that the CBI is permitted to take the accused outside Mumbai or Maharashtra if required for the purpose of the investgation.

Bhosale represented by Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal had submitted that since the trial against the previously arrested accused has commenced with the court having framed charges against them, any new arrest required the court’s permission, which was not taken by the CBI.

The CBI through Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Special Public Prosecutor J K Sharma had submitted that there is no embargo in law to continue with the probe at any stage of the trial and hence the arrest was proper. The agency had sought Bhosale’s custody for 10 days.

The CBI had claimed that it wants to investigate Bhosale’s involvement alleging that he had received Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL in 2018 without anyactual services being provided by him.