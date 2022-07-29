scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 crore while taking loan to buy property in London

The amounts were diverted in the form of loans, ICD investments or consultancy fees, said CBI officials.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 12:37:32 pm
yes-bankThe Central Bureau of Investigation submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the Yes bank-DHFL case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the Yes bank-DHFL case, has said that the arrested accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 crore from the funds he had received through different means while he got a loan of Rs 700 crore sanctioned from Yes bank through Rana Kapoor in 2018 to buy a property at 5 Strand in London which is valued at GBP 100 million (1,000 crore).

According to the chargesheet, companies owned by Bhosale received Rs 68.82 crore as consultancy fees, Rs 183 crore was given by DHFL as loans while his company acquired another Rs 317.40 crore from Radius Group concerns as Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and interest/premium thereon.

“Investigation reveals that out of the said amount of Rs 569.22 crore, a significant amount of Rs 300 crore was diverted by accused Avinash Bhosale to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million (GBP100 million with taxes/fee etc.) through an SPV namely M/s Flora Developments Ltd. floated in UK. The purchase was financed through a loan of GBP 70 million sanctioned by accused Rana Kapoor/Yes Bank to the said Flora Developments Ltd in April 2018,” the CBI chargesheet read.

The agency has further alleged that their investigation has revealed that accused Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rana Kapoor, Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabariaa, Avinash N. Bhosale and Satyan Gopaldas Tandon, conspired to cheat Yes Bank and DHFL.

“Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan misappropriated the funds amounting to Rs 4,733 crore invested/provided as loan/investment by Yes Bank Ltd to M/s DHFL & M/s Belief Realtors Pvt. Ltd. in the year 2018 and dishonestly disbursed and diverted an amount of Rs 4,727 crore against receipt of the said Yes Bank funds to the companies of accused Kapoor, Chhabarias and Bhosale,” read the chargesheet.

The amounts were diverted in the form of loans, ICD investments or consultancy fees, said CBI officials.

