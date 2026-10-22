Yes Bank-DHFL Case: Relief for Avinash Bhosale as Bombay HC quashes ED takeover of 2 land parcels of Rs 30 crore

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted relief to Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosale, setting aside the attachment of two land parcels in Pune and Nagpur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank-DHFL money laundering case.

The properties, valued at Rs 14.65 crore and Rs 15.52 crore, respectively, had been attached by the ED in 2022 as part of its probe into alleged proceeds of crime received by Bhosale and entities linked to his ABIL group.

Bhosale had approached the High Court challenging an April 1 order of the Appellate Tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which had partly set aside the ED’s provisional attachments but refused to interfere with the attachment of the two properties.