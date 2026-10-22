Yes Bank-DHFL Case: Relief for Avinash Bhosale as Bombay HC quashes ED takeover of 2 land parcels of Rs 30 crore

The properties, valued at Rs 14.65 crore and Rs 15.52 crore, respectively, had been attached by the ED in 2022 as part of its probe into alleged proceeds of crime received by Bhosale and entities linked to his ABIL group.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 07:03 AM IST
Court: Let medical board decide if Avinash Bhosale needs further hospitalisationAvinash Bhosale (Photo Source: abilgroup.com)
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted relief to Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosale, setting aside the attachment of two land parcels in Pune and Nagpur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank-DHFL money laundering case.

The properties, valued at Rs 14.65 crore and Rs 15.52 crore, respectively, had been attached by the ED in 2022 as part of its probe into alleged proceeds of crime received by Bhosale and entities linked to his ABIL group.

Bhosale had approached the High Court challenging an April 1 order of the Appellate Tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which had partly set aside the ED’s provisional attachments but refused to interfere with the attachment of the two properties.

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Appearing for Bhosale, senior advocate Aabad Ponda argued against the continued attachment. The High Court found “no basis” for continuing the attachment of the properties.

The properties included a 6,143-square-metre land parcel in Pune, held under the name Samit Realty and valued at Rs 14.65 crore, and a 20,200-square-foot land parcel in Nagpur, valued at Rs 15.52 crore and held in the name of his wife, Gauri Bhosale.

In August 2022, the ED had attached assets linked to Bhosale and his ABIL group, including a duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 102.8 crore, two land parcels in Pune valued at Rs 14.65 crore and Rs 29.24 crore, respectively, and two land parcels in Nagpur valued at Rs 15.52 crore and Rs 1.45 crore, respectively.

According to the central agency, Bhosale and his entities, including Nibodh Realty LLP and ABIL Dairy, had received alleged proceeds of crime totalling Rs 164.64 crore.

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“We are unable to comprehend, nor has the Special Counsel for the ED been able to explain, how official bank transaction(s) between a bank and a corporate entity, carried out in the usual course of business, could be construed as proceeds of crime and thereby constitute the offence of money laundering,” the bench observed.

Holding that the ED’s conclusion was “entirely baseless”, the HC said amounts paid by DHFL to Bhosale under consultancy agreements before the loan was disbursed on April 12, 2018, could not be linked to proceeds of crime.

With regard to ABIL, the court observed that each transaction was “independent”, involving an “independent corporate entity”, and that none of the transactions was illegal. It found no nexus between them.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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