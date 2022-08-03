Yes Bank-DHFL case: Assets worth Rs 415 crore seized from arrested builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale

Updated: August 3, 2022 12:50:12 pm
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 415 crore from builders Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale, who are accused in the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) case.
“ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 251 Crore of Sanjay Chhabria and assets worth Rs 164 Crore of Avinash Bhosale, (total asset worth of Rs. 415 crore) in Yes Bank-DHFL Fraud case under PMLA, 2002,” the Enforcement Directorate tweeted on Wednesday. “Total attachment in the case stands at Rs. 1827 Crore.”
Chhabria of Radius Developers and Bhonsale of ABIL Infrastructure and Metropolois Hotels were earlier arrested for their alleged role in the case, known to be India’s biggest bank fraud.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday to attach the assets of Bhosale, worth Rs 164 crore, and Chhabria’s assets worth Rs 251 crore, PTI reported.
The attached assets of Chhabria are in the form of a land parcel located in Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs 116.5 crore, 25 per cent equity shares of Chhabria’s company held in a land parcel located in Bengaluru worth Rs 115 crore, a flat located at Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs 3 crore, profit receivable from a hotel belonging to Chhabria located at the Delhi airport worth Rs 13.67 crore and three high-end luxury cars worth Rs 3.10 crore, the ED said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the properties of Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale that have been attached are in the form of a duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 102.8 crore, a land parcel located in Pune worth Rs 14.65 crore, another Pune located land parcel worth Rs 29.24 crore, a land parcel in Nagpur worth Rs 15.52 crore and another portion of land located at Nagpur valued at Rs 1.45 crore, it said.
Late last month, the CBI submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the Yes bank-DHFL case, in which it said that Bhonsale diverted Rs 300 crore from the funds he had received through different means while he got a loan of Rs 700 crore sanctioned from Yes bank through Rana Kapoor in 2018 to buy a property at 5 Strand in London which is valued at GBP 100 million (1,000 crore).
According to the chargesheet, companies owned by Bhosale received Rs 68.82 crore as consultancy fees, Rs 183 crore was given by DHFL as loans while his company acquired another Rs 317.40 crore from Radius Group concerns as Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and interest/premium thereon.
With PTI inputs
Yes Bank-DHFL case: Assets worth Rs 415 crore seized from arrested builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale
