Yes Bank case: Special CBI court rejects plea by Rana Kapoor’s daughter to visit US

A special CBI court, in a recent order, rejected a plea by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshini – an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case linked to DHFL – seeking permission to travel to the USA for 21 days.

In her application filed before the special court last month, Roshini had submitted that she wished to visit her relatives who live in New Jersey, USA, “to re-establish family ties”. She also said that she wanted to attend her cousin’s wedding.

The CBI, however, opposed the plea stating that Roshini was facing serious charges pertaining to an alleged fraud running into crores of rupees. The central agency pointed out that her discharge application was pending before the court. The CBI prosecutor also submitted that a number of high-profile economic offenders had fled the country to evade the process of law.

Roshini is an accused in the alleged fraud case filed by the CBI against Kapoor and others. Her bail plea was rejected by the sessions court and the Bombay High Court, but she was subsequently released on interim bail by the Supreme Court. Her lawyers submitted that no condition was imposed against traveling abroad when she was granted interim bail.

The CBI court said that her regular bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court and hence no grounds exist to permit her to travel abroad.

According to the CBI, companies controlled by Rana Kapoor and members of his family allegedly got undue benefits in return for investment in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) debentures by Yes Bank.