Yes Bank case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, the former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and Oyster Buildwell Private Limited for allegedly duping Yes Bank to the tune of Rs. 466.51 crore.

The agency had registered a case on June 2 against Oyster Buildwell Private Limited, located at Gurgaon, Haryana, on the complaint from Yes Bank. In the complaint, officials from the bank alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of the public money, during the 2017-2019 period.

Subsequently, searches were carried out at several locations, including official and residential premises of the persons named in the FIR on June 5, 2021 following which documents and digital evidence were recovered.

Later, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Oyster Buildwell Private Limited, a part of Avantha Group, availed credit facilities from Yes Bank limited and diverted the same to its holding company and other group companies, which were in financial stress and where direct lending by any bank would not have been feasible.

“Role of said accused came to light during investigation who, in conspiracy with each other, were instrumental in the fraudulent transaction which led to the loss of public money to the tune of Rs 466.51 crores (approx),” read the press release issued by the CBI.