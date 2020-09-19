Yerawada jail to assess medical condition of ‘Maoist’ seeking bail citing heart ailment

A special UAPA court in Pune rejected Nanaware’s bail plea on grounds of poor health in October last year. (File)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday directed the state government to obtain medical documents, including those advising an open heart surgery, and assess the medical condition of Kanchan Nanaware alias Bhoomi alias Sonali Patil, an alleged Maoist operative, in one week. Nanaware was arrested with her husband Arun Bhelke alias Rajan alias Aditya Patil from Pune by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in September 2014.

The High Court passed these directions while hearing a criminal application for Nanaware’s bail on medical grounds, drawing “immediate attention” in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and advice for open heart surgery, as she is suffering from a congenital heart disease and menorrhagia (abnormally heavy bleeding at menstruation).

A special UAPA court in Pune rejected Nanaware’s bail plea on grounds of poor health in October last year.

On Friday, Justice Bharati Dangre heard Nanaware’s plea, filed through senior counsel Gayatri Singh, who informed the HC that from September last year the applicant was undergoing treatment for her medical ailment and was required to be admitted to Sassoon hospital, Pune. After being released, she was advised to visit the hospital regularly so that her medical condition can be monitored, Singh said.

Singh further said Nanaware had already undergone open heart surgery on two occasions and is suffering from a congenital heart disease and menorrhagia, at present.

“Nanaware has been advised to undergo an open-heart surgery and it warrants immediate attention, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 spreading inside jails and the applicant being vulnerable,” Singh submitted.

In view of this, Justice Dangre directed state government lawyer M M Deshmukh to obtain necessary papers pertaining to Nanaware from January, including those that advised open heart surgery.

The court asked Deshmukh to ascertain as to when the applicant was examined last or sent to Sassoon and, if not, her medical condition must be assessed immediately by the medical superintendent of Yerawada jail. The court directed the state to submit a report within one week and adjourned the case till September 25.

The ATS had recovered a forged PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a massive stock of medicines, and other items from the couple. They are facing charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.

The daughter of a retired bank officer, Nanaware hails from Chandrapur and has suffered from a heart disease since college

