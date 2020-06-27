Yemeni soldiers under treatment in Mumbai duped, two booked

The men sent an email complaint to the Yemen Consulate in Mumbai and to Mumbai Police, following which an FIR was filed at Powai police station on Friday. (Representational) The men sent an email complaint to the Yemen Consulate in Mumbai and to Mumbai Police, following which an FIR was filed at Powai police station on Friday. (Representational)

Two Yemeni men have been booked for duping Yemeni soldiers being treated for injuries in Mumbai and usurping money from their bank accounts. Four Yemeni soldiers injured in the ongoing civil war in the Arab nation had arrived in Mumbai in January and were admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The Embassy of Yemen in New Delhi was to foot the expenditure for their treatment and surgeries. However, the soldiers were unhappy with the treatment at Fortis Hospital and contacted another soldier, Fahad Razwa Al-Maktari, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

According to a complaint registered at Powai police station, Al-Maktari introduced the soldiers to Ali Abdulgani Ali Al-Guzi, who he claimed worked at the Yemen Embassy. The two men advised the soldiers to get admitted at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, violating an agreement that the embassy had entered into with Fortis Hospital. Before beginning the treatment, however, the soldiers were required to surrender their passports to the two men.

After two of the soldiers underwent surgeries, they ran out of money to continue the treatment. Al-Maktari and Al-Guzi allegedly urged them to write to the embassy for money to fund their treatment. As money dried up, the hotel they were staying at also asked them to vacate their rooms, prompting Apollo Hospital to step in and pay the arrears.

The soldiers became suspicious when the embassy did not send any more money and upon discovering that it had not signed any agreement with Apollo Hospital. Upon checking their bank accounts, two soldiers found that Al-Maktari and Al-Guzi had diverted a total of 11,500 Saudi Arabian Riyals to their own bank accounts. Queries made by the embassy revealed that no person named Al-Guzi worked there.

The men sent an email complaint to the Yemen Consulate in Mumbai and to Mumbai Police, following which an FIR was filed at Powai police station on Friday.

