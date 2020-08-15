Yellow alert in Mumbai till Tuesday: Over 1,000 mm of excess rain recorded since June

Thane witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. (Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Following heavy rainfall, Mumbai till Friday has recorded more than 1,000 mm of surplus rain since June 1.

From June 1 to August 14, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory had recorded 2645.2 mm of rain — an excess of 1008.8 mm. The Colaba observatory recorded 1,009 mm of excess rain during the same period.

While IMD has issued yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday, Thane and Palghar are on orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday. In Konkan, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are on orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Tuesday.

Light rain with intense spells at a few places were recorded in the city throughout Friday. In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 14.4 mm of rain while the Colaba station recorded 10 mm of rainfall.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 41.4 mm of rain while the Colaba station recorded 21.6 mm. The IMD classifies 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm of rainfall as moderate.

As per the 24-hour forecast, the city and its suburbs are likely to witness intermittent moderate rain with occasional gusty winds. The IMD has forecast a few heavy showers as well in the next 24 hours.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places is very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four to five days, said IMD.

The heavy rain have increased the water stock in seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai. The water stock is currently at 64.76 per cent of the total capacity. Last year, at the same time, it was 92.83 percent. The BMC has imposed a 20 per cent water cut since August 5.

