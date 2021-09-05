Yavatmal youth dupes Delhi-based doctor of Rs two crore, arrested

THE YAVATMAL police arrested a 22-year-old youth, who allegedly cheated a 44-year-old Delhi based-doctor of over Rs 2 crore by posing as a woman.

Yavatmal SP Dilip Patil Bhujbal said that they began investigating the case after the Delhi-based doctor approached them last week. The doctor told the police that he became friends with the accused, Sandesh Mankhar, who had created a Facebook and Instagram profile in a woman’s name.

The complainant said that after getting in touch with the impersonator on social media, the latter told the victim that “she” belonged to a rich family and had businesses in Dubai. She further claimed to be from Mumbai and had been holidaying in Goa.

Mankhar, a class XII dropout, had created a Facebook and Instagram profile in the name of one ‘Ananya Singh’ nearly five years ago and updated the profiles regularly with photographs of models downloaded from the internet.

“The accused had been maintaining the profile for the past few years, including regularly posting photographs of women. There were photographs and videos of a Korean model too that he had uploaded recently,” Bhujbal said. He added, “It has over 1,000 friends and followers which makes it difficult to believe it is a fake account.”

Last month, the impersonator told the victim that “her” sister was kidnapped and the culprits had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

The victim then came to Yavatmal and gave the sum to a person specified by Mankhar on August 12, the official said. The accused told the victim that he was out of the state and gave him the address of the person to whom the money was to be given, an officer said.

The accused later again called up the victim and told him that “her” sister had been released. He then asked the victim to deposit Rs 7,20,000 into a bank account specified by him, police said.

After the doctor transferred the amount to a bank account on August 27, Mankhar subsequently closed all his social media accounts and switched off his phone, Bhujbal said.

On realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday following which police arrested the accused and seized Rs 1.97 crore from him, the official said.

An officer said that the accused has claimed that he had cheated three more people from across the country in a similar manner. “We are verifying the claims,” the officer added.