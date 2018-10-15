Yavatmal tigress: Cub sighting raises hopes of locating maneater

On Saturday, a trap camera captured an image, which was confirmed to be that of the male who is also moving in the area and has fathered the two cubs. (Representational) On Saturday, a trap camera captured an image, which was confirmed to be that of the male who is also moving in the area and has fathered the two cubs. (Representational)

A forest department team spotted one of the two cubs of the maneater tigress of Yavatmal on Sunday morning, giving rise to the possibility that the tigress could be nearby.

“One of our staffers saw a cub, which means the tigress could also be present in a one-kilometre radius. So the effort is now focused on that area,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) A K Mishra.

Sources said “the cub was sighted in compartment 656, where pug marks and fresh scat were also found”.

On Saturday, a trap camera captured an image, which was confirmed to be that of the male who is also moving in the area and has fathered the two cubs. “We have also changed the strategy by reducing foot patrolling to allow her to breathe a little more freely and come out of hiding again,” sources said.

As part of the new strategy, small domesticated pigs have now been kept in camouflaged cages to attract the cubs, which can kill them on their own.

Meanwhile, two incidents of big cat attacks were reported from three different areas of Vidarbha on Sunday. A press note issued by Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) Field Director Ravikiran Govekar said, “Shyamrao Nathuji Gurnule (65), a resident of Karhandala village, adjoining the Umred Pawani Karhandala (UPK) sanctuary, was seriously injured in a tiger attack near Karhanadala gate of the sanctuary, on Sunday afternoon. Forest staff immediately took him to Umred PHC for treatment. He is now being shifted to Nagpur for further treatment.”

“Kisan Santosh Dhurve (55), a resident of Bothiya Palora village in Ramtek tahsil of Nagpur district, was injured in an attack probably by a tiger, in the buffer range of PTR, on Sunday afternoon. He has been taken to the Deolapar PHC and is undergoing treatment,” it further said.

