6 detained after man chasing cattle-smuggling vehicle gets murdered in Maharashtra

Police have detained six persons accused of killing a 30-year-old man in Yavatmal district, after he allegedly chased a vehicle transporting cattle illegallyon Saturday night.
The deceased, identified as Gajanan Suroshe, was allegedly assaulted after pursuing a pickup vehicle carrying 15 to 16 cattle in Umarkhed taluka, police said.
According to investigators, Suroshe, a Bajrang Dal activist from Wadad village in Mahagaon, received information about cattle being smuggled and began chasing the vehicle with his car. After crossing the Bijora toll plaza and reaching about 3.5 km from Umarkhed on the national highway, the occupants of the pickup vehicle allegedly noticed they were being followed.
Police said the accused first pelted stones at Suroshe’s car, damaging it severely. They then stopped the vehicle on the highway, dragged him out and allegedly assaulted him.
A police officer said the accused beat Suroshe by punching and kicking him, following which three more persons allegedly joined the assault using sticks and rods.
Suroshe suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Nanded, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police said CCTV footage from the area has captured parts of the incident.
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Sub-divisional police officer Hanumant Gaikwad said the cattle were being transported in a pickup van bearing registration number MH-29-BE-8915 in an overcrowded condition.
“We have seized the vehicle and rescued the cattle,” Gaikwad said.
District Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta and senior officers rushed to the spot after news of the killing spread. The incident triggered tension in Mahagaon and nearby areas, prompting heavy police deployment. “The murder sparked strong protests across Mahagaon taluka on Sunday. The Traders federation along with Bajrang Dal workers called for a ‘Mahagaon Bandh’ demanding strict action against the accused. The shops and commercial establishments are still closed in Mahagaon, Wadad and Mudana villages as traders and residents joined the protest. Several policemen have been deployed in sensitive locations to maintain law and order,” a police officer said.
Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Dyaneshwar Suroshe. Officials said teams have been sent to nearby areas in Hyderabad, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani to trace other suspects who are absconding.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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