6 detained after man chasing cattle-smuggling vehicle gets murdered in Maharashtra

Police said CCTV footage from the area has captured parts of the incident. (file photo)

Police have detained six persons accused of killing a 30-year-old man in Yavatmal district, after he allegedly chased a vehicle transporting cattle illegally on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Gajanan Suroshe, was allegedly assaulted after pursuing a pickup vehicle carrying 15 to 16 cattle in Umarkhed taluka, police said.

According to investigators, Suroshe, a Bajrang Dal activist from Wadad village in Mahagaon, received information about cattle being smuggled and began chasing the vehicle with his car. After crossing the Bijora toll plaza and reaching about 3.5 km from Umarkhed on the national highway, the occupants of the pickup vehicle allegedly noticed they were being followed.