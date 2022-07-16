Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit ‘due to rain’

Yashwant Sinha, the UPA’s candidate for the presidential polls, has cancelled his programme to travel to Mumbai on Saturday due to heavy rains in the state.

Sinha was planning to travel to Mumbai from Ranchi. On Friday, he went to Patna and then travelled to Ranchi.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, who is accompanying him, said, “It is raining heavily and we were told by NCP chief Sharad Pawar that MLAs were outside Mumbai due to rain. So, we cancelled our trip to Mumbai.’’ Sources in Congress said Sinha’s trip was cancelled because the Shiv Sena has decided to vote for the NDA candidate, Droupadi Murmu, who received a rousing welcome in Mumbai on Thursday.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “Sinha’s programme was cancelled due to heavy rain and weather alerts.’’

Congress’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, said, “Congress is committed to the cause of saving the Constitution and democracy. This battle is bigger than any individual and community representation. If Constitution is saved, rights of ST, SC and minorities will be saved. Congress will vote for Yashwant Sinha.’’