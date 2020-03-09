Yamraj would have resigned seeing Delhi riots, says Sanjay Raut

Raut further said that figures of people killed in riots, drought and flood are given but figures of how many children became orphan should also be given. Raut further said that figures of people killed in riots, drought and flood are given but figures of how many children became orphan should also be given.

Taking a dig at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday termed the Delhi riots as “terrible” and that Yamraj would have resigned seeing the deaths in the riots.

“The lives of hundreds of people were destroyed in it and destitute children are looking for their past and future in the ashes. If this picture is not paining the politicians, they should declare themselves as the heir of Yamraj. Looking at the bloodbath and deaths in Delhi riots, Lord Yama could have become restless and resigned from his post. This picture of our country is terrible,” said Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The Sena MP further said that figures of people killed in riots, drought and flood are given but figures of how many children became orphan should also be given. “After the Delhi riots, the picture of an innocent child, who was crying near his father’s body, was published across the world. Despite seeing the photo, if somebody is trying to play the politics of Hindu-Muslim, such person doesn’t have right to live as a human being,” Raut said.

“Hindutva, secularism, Hindu-Muslim and Christian-Muslim dispute have brought the world on the threshold of destruction. People are being killed in religious slaughter. Prayers are offered to God to save them but neither Ishwar nor Allah or Jesus come for help. People have to live on their courage. The government has closed the doors during such crisis..,” he added.

