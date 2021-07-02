Actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Yami Gautam in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said.

Gautam, according to the ED, received Rs 1.5 crore in her bank account and failed to disclose it to the authorities. This is the second time the agency has summoned her in connection with its enquiry.

The probe agency has asked Gautam to appear before it on July 7.

Last month, the Vicky Donor-actor tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony. She has acted in a number of hit films including Bala, Kaabil and Badlapur.