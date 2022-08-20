Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act

A day after an abandoned yacht was found adrift off Maharashtra coast with assault rifles and other weapons, the Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday registered a case against unknown persons. A senior IPS officer confirmed the development and said that the case was registered under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. “As the yacht was carrying three AK-74 rifles and ammunition and it briefly set off a security scare, we had to register a case to officially seize the weapons,” said a police officer.

The discovery of weapons created a buzz as it came ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals, but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no terror connection had been found.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home ministry portfolio, informed the state assembly on Thursday that the name of the vessel was Lady Han and it was owned by an Australian woman.

The sailing master, who is her husband, said that the weapons were meant as protection against Somali pirates.

Meanwhile, the 16-metre-long boat was still stranded in mud near the coast and will be brought ashore on Saturday afternoon after low tide, police said.

(With PTI inputs)