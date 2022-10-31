Y+ security cover to Shinde faction MLAs, MPs to continue

Days after the security cover of several leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was scaled down, it has emerged that the Y+ security enjoyed by 41 MLAs and 10 MPs in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp will continue.

Y+ security cover means the person would be guarded by four security personnel in two shifts along with being provided a security vehicle. While generally a legislator who does not face a security threat enjoys X category security, meaning one security personnel will accompany them, Cabinet ministers and those facing threats are given security cover based on the threat perception.

A home department official said currently MLAs and MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena are covered by Y+ security on the grounds that they could be targeted by members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena. Soon after the MLAs joined the Shinde faction, their security had been increased to Y+. In the first review conducted after the Shinde government came to power, it was decided to continue with the Y+ security for them, while the security cover of several MVA leaders, including former state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil was trimmed down.

Sources said that in the past, most MLAs had X-category security and now with such a large number of legislators enjoying Y+ cover, several more security personnel have been pressed into service. “With the security of MVA leaders being downgraded, more policemen were made available for providing the additional security to MLAs in the Shinde camp,” an official said.

The official, however, said the changes were based on inputs provided by the State Intelligence Department regarding the MLAs’ threat perception.