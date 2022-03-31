Xavier’s Institute of Engineering becomes first institution in Mumbai to install EV chargers

The Xavier’s Institute of Engineering in Mahim, Mumbai has become the first educational institution in the city to install electrical vehicle (EV) chargers.

The charging facilities on the campus already seem to be working as 3-4 staff members have already shifted to electric scooters while a couple more have booked their electric cars. The institute believes if it manages to successfully shift the regular population on campus — roughly around 1,200 — to electric vehicles, it would be a significant contribution to saving the earth.

“We are a Jesuit institute and it is among our mandates to care for the environment. Ours happens to be an engineering institute and it was imperative for us to brainstorm over energy alternatives and how we can bring about changes on the campus. Our shift to electric vehicles is the newest initiative. The charging points are helpful for the administration vehicles which are two electric cars and one scooter. But we believe that the facility of charging will encourage more to make this shift,” said Fr. (Dr.) John Rose.

The director of the Institute added that the next phase in this initiative would be to encourage all Jesuit institutes, not only in Mumbai but across India to start looking at this option with a positive approach.

This Mahim institute has already taken steps in the past to become energy efficient by introducing initiatives such as biogas and solar energy. Realising the strength of the location of the institute which is near the sea, the administration has also installed wind-energy solutions.

“Being an educational institution, the onus to bring about a change lies on us. With each student, not only are we reaching out to their entire households, but they form the next generation which requires this new perspective to survive successfully in future,” shared Fr. (Dr.) John Rose, S. J. adding that the institute is adopting plants that are growing on its five-acre land along with a medicinal-plant garden.