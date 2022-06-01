Wrongly booked for rape: After he submits probe report, DCP asked to give details on role of cops

The Mumbai Police, conducting an inquiry against Dharavi police station officers, who wrongly arrested and allegedly tortured two brothers in a rape case, has asked the zonal DCP to submit a detailed report on the role of the policemen involved in the case.

While DCP (Zone V) Pranay Ashok had already submitted an inquiry report last week, the senior brass has asked him to provide more details, like the specific role played by the individual officers when it came to arresting and allegedly torturing the brothers. Based on this report, possible action will be decided against them, said sources.

On May 15, the Dharavi police had arrested brothers Nilesh Chauhan (20) and Anil Chauhan (19) in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old married woman at her residence. The woman had alleged that two persons had entered her residence and raped her on May 11.

While the police claimed that the woman identified Nilesh and Anil and thus they were arrested, eventually it came to light that they were at another place when the crime took place.

Following the intervention of Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil – whom the family members of the two men met – the brothers were released on provisional bail on Saturday. The police had told the court that it had found no evidence against them.

The zonal DCP was then asked to conduct a probe on the role of the policemen involved in the case.

An officer said, “In such a sensitive case, rather than showing the victim CCTV camera footage and asking her to identify the brothers – who are not even clearly visible – (the police) should have asked her to identify them physically. There were obvious discrepancies, as the woman had said in the FIR that the two men were well built while the two brothers are frail.”

Sources said that the local police had also made up a story about how the younger brother came in contact with the woman as a result of a missed call and later she became friends with them. However, when the phone records were checked, it was seen that no such calls were made and the woman and brothers did not know each other.

An officer said that the Dharavi police will continue its probe and find out why the woman claimed that the two brothers had raped her. She will appear before the Bandra magistrate court on June 24 when the court will ask for her say in the matter.