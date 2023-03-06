WRI identifies 5 open spaces along Mithi river to help mitigate floods

In a recent survey, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has identified five open spaces along the bank of Mithi river between Powai and Marol, which could be transformed into open urban spaces, bringing a solution towards flood mitigation in Mumbai. The WRI is set to submit the survey report to the BMC, said WRI officials.

The 17-km long Mithi river originates from Powai lake and flows downstream, where it meets the Arabian Sea at Mahim Creek. The river is infamous for being one of the primary contributors to the heavy flooding in low-lying areas of western suburbs during monsoon. It pass through Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, Kalina, Dharavi and Mahim.

The WRI is an advisory agency that is working with the BMC towards adapting flood mitigation and climate resilient measures in Mumbai.

Dr Kartiki Nair, programme manager of WRI, said, “At present, the authorities are implementing conventional flood mitigation methods like desilting or constructing a retaining wall along the banks of the river. These methods often contradict one another. Hence, we can make optimum use of the available land at the river bank in a way that could serve as a buffer zone for accumulated flood water.”

The report authored by Nair, along with Sahil Khanekar from WRI, said: “Along the course of the river, downstream of Powai Garden, the river passes through a natural, uninhabited area, and yet it is channelised. Instead, the river could be allowed to swell during heavy rainfall… to accommodate excess stormwater in floodable riverbanks. Such riverbanks, if naturalised, have the potential to improve accessibility to the river, biodiversity and habitat creation and river water quality in addition to stormwater management.”

Khanekar said, “Heavy rainfall persists for only 4-5 days during peak monsoon, so these land parcels could be used as a community garden and open space for rest of the year. The basic idea is to make Mithi river bank accessible… this will also improve the standard of living of people.”

Last June, the BMC had identified a 3 acre on the bank of Mithi in Marol to set up an urban forest. Civic officials said this land was identified in a joint collaboration with WRI.

An official said the BMC is planting over 130 species of plants in the Marol plot, which will not only improve air quality but also mitigate flooding during peak monsoon. “The forests are natural absorbers of rain water, as it allows the water to seep through from the roots and prevents it from flowing away. Now if more such spaces are developed adjoining the river, then flooding issues could be resolved to a larger extent,” said an official.

Advertisement

“Near the adjacent plot, we are creating an artificial water holding tank, which would not only store rain water but also sewage water and prevent the same from flowing into the river,” the official added.