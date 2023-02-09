scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
WR records 47 cases of touting, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 5.9 lakh

Such campaigns are aimed mainly to educate passengers regarding the legal provisions of Section 143 of the Railways Act and the consequences of buying tickets/e-tickets from touts.

In 2022, WR RPF had arrested 747 for illegal touting and seized tickets worth approximately Rs 32.64 crore. (Express Photo)
WR records 47 cases of touting, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 5.9 lakh
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway (WR) has detected 47 cases of touting or illegal sale of tickets, with a total of 183 e-tickets, valued at Rs 5.93 lakh, seized in January.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, said the RPF WR formed special teams to launch special drives against touts. “It was observed that touts were booking tickets using several fake identity cards, including those of some authorised IRCTC agents, with illegal software to issue tickets, thereby charging extra money from passengers. In fact, on a single day, seven different cases of illegal touting were detected across Western Railway’s Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Ratlam and Ahmedabad Divisions,” said Thakur.

He said that that apart from such regular drives for the arrest and prosecution of touts, the RPF also conducts awareness campaigns sensitising the public to discourage them from buying tickets through illegal touts.

He said that that apart from such regular drives for the arrest and prosecution of touts, the RPF also conducts awareness campaigns sensitising the public to discourage them from buying tickets through illegal touts.

In 2022, WR RPF had arrested 747 for illegal touting and seized tickets worth approximately Rs 32.64 crore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 04:56 IST
