Monday, January 31, 2022
WR earns Rs 12,523 cr, revenue up by 27% this year

🔴 From April 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022, the WR has recorded a loading of 72.10 million tonnes in goods trains as compared to 66.48 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is almost 9% higher.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 1, 2022 2:23:39 am
Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR said that aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue. (Representational)

The Western Railway (WR) has earned a revenue of Rs 12,523 crore till January 30 this year, registering a growth of 27% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to officials, from April 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022, the WR generated a revenue to the tune of Rs 12,523 crore, registering a growth of more than 27% compared to previous year.

From April 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022, the WR has recorded a loading of 72.10 million tonnes in goods trains as compared to 66.48 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is almost 9% higher.

This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of more than Rs 8,930 crore.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR said that aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue.

From April 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022, WR has transported commodities weighing more than 2.72 lakh tonnes through its 706 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation is approximately Rs 96.92 crore. 153 Milk Special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 1 lakh tonnes.

“To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 161 Kisan Rails with a load of more than 43,500 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions,” Thakur said.

