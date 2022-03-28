WR allows co-branding rights to stations in Mumbai division

LIKE MUMBAI Metro, the names of the railway stations on Western Railway’s Mumbai Division will soon have names of brands before or after the original name of the stations. The new names will be added for a price.

To generate non-fare revenue, the Railway Board has allowed co-branding, station branding or semi-naming rights to railway stations. The scheme is open to central and state government agencies/PSUs and reputed business entities including banks and financial institutions, an official said. However, it will not be open to advertising agencies.

The Mumbai division of the Western Railway has invited Expression of Interest for co-branding of railway stations. The Indian Railways had recently allowed this new policy to increase the non-fare revenue of Railways.

Under this policy, the concerned licencee (brand owner) will be assigned the advertising right to prefix or suffix its brand name or logo to the name of the railway station and such brand name shall not exceed two words. The railway official said this scheme is purely a form of advertisement and does not tantamount to change in the name of the railway station.

Co-branding will be allowed at all the places in the station building area wherever the name of the railway station is displayed such as at the entry or exit gates, platforms and concourse areas.

But co-branding will not be permitted on the railway tickets, public reservation system (PRS), websites, route maps, in announcements through the public address systems, on the rail display network, where the name of the railway station shall be its original name only.

“The EOI has been invited for co-branding of stations for a period of one to three years. The letting out of space is purely on a licence basis. The branding in the station and semi-naming should be carried out in such a way that it upholds the concept in a suave and acceptable manner and should contribute to Indian Railways’ presence in the city rather than in a fashion that invites negative criticism…” said an official.

“The prefix-suffix would be in a different font and colour and smaller in size as compared to the station name and IR’s logo to maintain the prominence of the station name and IR’s logo. Its form cannot be akin to the station’s name and IR’s logo,” the official added.