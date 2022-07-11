scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Would fight next polls under Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sharad Pawar

Speaking at a press conference in Aurangabad on Sunday, Pawar said it was his personal opinion that the elections must be held under the banner of the MVA, but he would have to consult his party colleagues and later, alliance partners Congress and the Shiv Sena for a collective decision in the matter.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 1:21:40 am
Sharad Pawar, MVATaking a dig at Governor BS Koshyari, Pawar claimed that unlike MVA tenure when he sat on the Speaker’s election for over a year, he sanctioned the same in two days after the fall of the Uddhav-led government. (Express File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch and president Sharad Pawar has said he would like to fight the next elections under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress which lost power following a split and rebellion in the Sena ranks engineered by senior leader and current chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Pawar also claimed that his party was not consulted before Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts were renamed as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. The renaming of these districts was the last executive decision taken by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray before demitting office.

Pawar said the proposal to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was placed before the cabinet at the last moment and his party was not consulted. This was not the government’s agenda and the CM’s decision was final, he added.

He said he would have been happier if many problems plaguing Aurangabad district had been solved instead.

Taking a dig at Governor BS Koshyari, Pawar claimed that unlike MVA tenure when he sat on the Speaker’s election for over a year, he sanctioned the same in two days after the fall of the Uddhav-led government.

