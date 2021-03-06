Worst-hit by pandemic, Maharashtra spends Rs 2630 crore on Covid

From the district annual plan fund and legislators' fund, a total of 533 ventilators, 84,866 infrared thermometer/ oximeter, 16.60 lakh PPE kits, 137.25 lakh N95/triple-layer masks, 20.53 lakh testing kits, 23,149 oxygen cylinder kits and other necessary equipment and medicines were purchased. (Representational/Express Photo)

Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the pandemic, has incurred Covid expenditure of Rs 2,630.03 crore till December 2020, as per Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The report stated that all districts received adequate funds for Covid-19 prevention and control from National Health Mission (NHM), state disaster response funds, district annual plan and legislators’ local area development funds. “The central government provided funds worth Rs 716.50 crore under Covid-19 emergency preparedness plan,” the report stated.

The report further stated that the expenditure incurred from NHM was Rs 361.79 crore, state disaster response funds was Rs 860.92 crore and district annual plan and legislators’ local funds was Rs 690.82 crore up to December 2020. “Procurement rights from state disaster response funds, district annual plan funds as well as legislators’ funds were given by the state government,” it added.

According to the report, up to December 2020, 4,384 ventilators were received from the central government. From the district annual plan fund and legislators’ fund, a total of 533 ventilators, 84,866 infrared thermometer/ oximeter, 16.60 lakh PPE kits, 137.25 lakh N95/triple-layer masks, 20.53 lakh testing kits, 23,149 oxygen cylinder kits and other necessary equipment and medicines were purchased.

The report also stated that the government augmented the number of beds and ventilators available to tackle the pandemic. In March 2020, 7,722 beds, 3,091 ICU beds and 1,143 ventilators were available at 211 facilities. The report stated that as of January 15, there are 3,43,966 isolation beds, 17,806 ICU beds and 7,999 ventilators at 3,552 facilities in the state.