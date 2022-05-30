Worli to get city’s third viewing gallery, walkway

The BMC has drawn up a plan for a third viewing gallery and a pedestrian walkway along its stormwater pipeline in the Worli area – the constituency of Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray. The first viewing gallery on a stormwater drain was inaugurated in Dadar and second in Girgaum Chowpatty. Worli will be home to the third. The BMC has also issued tenders for a ‘Democracy Chowk’ in south Mumbai.

In the G south ward at Worli-Prabhadevi area, the BMC has proposed a basalt stone walkway, 210 metres long and 2 metres wide, between the Nariman Bhat jetty and P Balu beach. The walkway will be dotted with ornamental grills to go with the ambience. It will provide better connectivity between the Nariman Bhat jetty and the Prabhadevi beach.

Also, as per the proposed beautification of the Prabhadevi beach, a gabion wall will come up for protection of the coastline and seating arrangements will also be made on it.

The BMC will also construct a gym and a library in containers here as permanent structures are not allowed on the beach.

Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of G South ward, said, “We are in the final stages of implementing this project and are awaiting clearances from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management authority during a meeting in June.”