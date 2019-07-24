Worli, Mumbai properties to be auctioned, buyers to be refunded

PURSUANT TO orders issued by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the 56-storey Palais Royale residential tower in Worli and another property of Ravi Developers in Mumbra will be auctioned by the respective collectors on July 25. The residential properties will be auctioned after the builders failed to repay the amount paid by homebuyers.

Since May 1, 2017, MahaRERA has issued 230 property seizure warrants against various developers who had failed to refund the money paid by buyers who had booked flats in their properties. Of these 230 warrants, two warrants have been executed by the respective collectors. Funds raised through the auction will be used to refund homebuyers’ money.

The Palais Royale, which was set to be the tallest residential building in the country, was auctioned by Indiabulls Housing Finance recently, after the developer failed to pay up Rs 700-crore loan.

In 2018, Ajit R Sanghvi, who had booked a flat in Palais Royale for Rs 24.63 crore, which was then under the Shri Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited, had approached the RERA citing inordinate delay in handing over his flat. On July 6, 2018, the MahaRERA had issued a property seizure warrant to the city collector. The property that will now go under the hammer has an area of 3,046 sq m and is valued at Rs 47.42 crore.

In the other case, the Thane district collector had seized the property of Ravi Developers located in the Diva taluka. The property, with an area of 4,730 sq m, is valued at Rs 3.06 crore.

Parshuram Veer had filed a complaint against Ravi Developers, pleading for a refund under Section 18 of the RERA Act. Under this section, if a builder fails to meet the conditions of the flat sale agreement, then the consumer can get a refund from the builder with interest.

Veer said that in 2013, he had booked a flat in the ‘C’ wing of Gaurav Woods 2 on Mira Road. The developer promised to give the flat’s possession by May 2015 but failed to meet the deadline.

On May 23, 2018, RERA ordered the developer to refund the amount paid by Veer and also pay a 10.5 per cent interest. It further imposed costs of Rs 20,000 on the builder.

The order stated that Veer paid Rs 65,66,856 and must be refunded Rs 94 lakh, including interest. From the auction of Ravi Developers’ property, Veer will be given Rs 94 lakh.