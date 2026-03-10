Worli man held for abetment of suicide of MDS student in Antop Hill

Police say 24 year old dental postgraduate left six page suicide note detailing alleged humiliation by the accused; case registered after initial ADR probe

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMar 10, 2026 02:32 PM IST
The Antop Hill police have arrested a 31 year old Worli resident for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24 year old Master of Dental Surgery student who died by suicide at her home on Monday.

Police said the accused, an insurance agent working with a private firm, had been in a relationship with the victim for over a year. Investigators alleged that he had repeatedly humiliated and insulted her, which drove her to take the extreme step.

A six page suicide note written in English was recovered from the victim’s bedroom. Police said four of the pages mention the accused and detail the distress she allegedly faced in the relationship.

The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the woman lived with her parents and sister in the Antop Hill area. She was pursuing her MDS from a Navi Mumbai based dental college and was also working part time at BYL Nair Hospital.

The incident came to light around 10 am on Monday when she did not come out of her bedroom and did not respond to repeated calls from her parents. The family broke open the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

She was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, where doctors declared her dead.

Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report and began an inquiry. During the search of the room, the suicide note was recovered, following which a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the accused.

Police said the note also mentions her parents, sister, a friend and her head of department at Nair Hospital, apologising for her step.

