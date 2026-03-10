Worli man held for abetment of suicide of MDS student in Antop Hill

The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday, police said.

The Antop Hill police have arrested a 31 year old Worli resident for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24 year old Master of Dental Surgery student who died by suicide at her home on Monday.

Police said the accused, an insurance agent working with a private firm, had been in a relationship with the victim for over a year. Investigators alleged that he had repeatedly humiliated and insulted her, which drove her to take the extreme step.

A six page suicide note written in English was recovered from the victim’s bedroom. Police said four of the pages mention the accused and detail the distress she allegedly faced in the relationship.