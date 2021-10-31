Worli-Koliwada: Fishermen protest against coastal road project, gherao jetty

Hundreds of fishermen from Worli-Koliwada took held protests against the ongoing work on the coastal road project near Worli Dairy on Saturday morning. They also gheraoed a temporary jetty built by the civic body at its coastal road construction site in Worli.

Upset with barges and anchors damaging their fishing nets and obstructing the route of boats, fishermen in their boats surrounded a jetty constructed for a coastal road project for the entire day and stopped the work. Starting Saturday morning, fishing boats from four different bunders in Worli Koliwada began to surround the jetty and refused to vacate.

This is the second protest this month, after the BMC and the fishermen from the area failed to solve the issue.

In a video, they demanded that Aaditya Thackeray, who is also MLA from Worli constituency, come to the site and solve the matter.

“This is a matter of our livelihood. Huge barges and anchors were set in our fishing area and the route of our boats was also blocked. There have been scores of meetings without any solution. We want a solution today, until then we will not move our boats. We don’t want assurances anymore. Our MLA (Aaditya Thackeray) should at least visit us to find a solution,” said Nitesh Patil, a fisherman and representative of Worli-Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited.

Earlier, a meeting was held with BMC and fishermen on October 8 on the same issue. In the meeting, it was decided that coastal road work will not be carried out in the areas where fishing will be affected.

In a meeting held with the BMC earlier this week, the fishermen claimed that more compensation was offered.

“The people do not want any more compensation but a solution. The BMC had promised that work would not impact the fishing of fishermen but their nets were damaged, routes of boats were blocked. But it was a clear violation of court orders,” Shweta Wagh, activist and one of the petitioners in the Bombay High Court, said.