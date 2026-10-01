Worli flyover, subway linking Nehru Science Centre and Planetarium likely by January 2027

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Motorists travelling between the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium in Worli could save up to 15 minutes from January next year, with the BMC setting a January 31, 2027 deadline to complete a flyover and subway linking the two roads directly.
The project, planned to eliminate the nearly 2-km detour through the congested Worli Naka, is being constructed over the Nehru Science Centre drain and will provide a direct link between E Moses Road and Annie Besant Road.
The two institutions are located close to each other, but motorists currently have to travel through Worli Naka, where E Moses Road meets Annie Besant Road, to get from one to the other.
The BMC had drawn up plans for the flyover and subway in 2022 to address the detour. On Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar visited the site to review the progress of the project and directed officials to complete the pending work by January 31.
According to civic officials, piling work for the main flyover, with piles measuring 1,200 mm in diameter, has been completed in the Nehru Science Centre and Jijamata Nagar sections. Work on the pile caps is underway.
“Work of construction of portal beams and girders is going on at the project site as well as at the production centre. Furthermore, out of 18 girder spans, 17 girder spans have been completed. Work on the remaining one girder span is in progress,” officials said.
Slab work and span concreting are also underway, officials said.
Bangar directed officials to increase the pace of construction by deploying additional manpower, machinery and other resources to meet the January deadline.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 285.61 crore, includes a 571-metre-long flyover with a total width of 18.3 metres.
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