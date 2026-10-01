Worli flyover, subway linking Nehru Science Centre and Planetarium likely by January 2027

The BMC had drawn up plans for the flyover and subway in 2022 to address the detour. (PTI image used for representation)

Motorists travelling between the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium in Worli could save up to 15 minutes from January next year, with the BMC setting a January 31, 2027 deadline to complete a flyover and subway linking the two roads directly.

The project, planned to eliminate the nearly 2-km detour through the congested Worli Naka, is being constructed over the Nehru Science Centre drain and will provide a direct link between E Moses Road and Annie Besant Road.

The two institutions are located close to each other, but motorists currently have to travel through Worli Naka, where E Moses Road meets Annie Besant Road, to get from one to the other.