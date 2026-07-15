Worli concert death: Toxicology report finds MDMA, alcohol in law graduate’s samples

A 28-year-old man, Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde, died and a woman was hospitalized following a medical emergency at a packed techno event at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

More than a month after a 28-year-old law graduate died after attending a techno music event at the NSCI Dome in Worli, a forensic report has confirmed the presence of MDMA and alcohol in his samples, prompting the Mumbai Police to widen their investigation to trace the source of the drug.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) toxicology report found traces of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, along with alcohol in samples collected from Rushil Gangurde, police and forensic sources said.

Gangurde had attended the June 6 concert with a group of around eight friends. Investigators said they will now summon the friends again to determine whether they knew about the alleged drug consumption, whether anyone else had consumed narcotics, and how the drug was procured.