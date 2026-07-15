Worli concert death: Toxicology report finds MDMA, alcohol in law graduate’s samples

A 28-year-old man, Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde, died and a woman was hospitalized following a medical emergency at a packed techno event at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
More than a month after a 28-year-old law graduate died after attending a techno music event at the NSCI Dome in Worli, a forensic report has confirmed the presence of MDMA and alcohol in his samples, prompting the Mumbai Police to widen their investigation to trace the source of the drug.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) toxicology report found traces of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, along with alcohol in samples collected from Rushil Gangurde, police and forensic sources said.
Gangurde had attended the June 6 concert with a group of around eight friends. Investigators said they will now summon the friends again to determine whether they knew about the alleged drug consumption, whether anyone else had consumed narcotics, and how the drug was procured.
The findings mark a significant development in the case. Soon after the incident, police had said there was no evidence of drug consumption and had sent Gangurde’s blood samples and viscera to the FSL in Kalina for chemical analysis.
“There was tight security both inside and outside the venue. Our investigation so far suggests the deceased consumed the contraband before entering the event,” a police officer said.
Police are also examining Gangurde’s call records, mobile phone data and WhatsApp chats to identify the alleged suppliers and establish the procurement chain.
The findings mark a significant development in the case. Soon after the incident, police had said there was no evidence of drug consumption and had sent Gangurde’s blood samples and viscera to the FSL in Kalina for chemical analysis.
Gangurde, a Mahim resident, fell seriously ill around 9 pm during the concert and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where he died during treatment. A 25-year-old woman from Odisha also fell ill during the event and was admitted to Jaslok Hospital. She later recovered and was discharged. In her statement to police, she said she had consumed alcohol.
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The Tardeo Police had registered a case against Karan Singh (40), CEO, and Parag Narendra Uke (42), senior managers at event management company Space Bound. Both were questioned and released after being served notices.
They have been booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The case has also renewed concerns over drug use at large music events in Mumbai.
According to police, the organisers had obtained the required permissions, including clearances from the fire brigade and the excise department. The Tardeo police had issued a no-objection certificate two days before the event based on these approvals. Around 6,500 people attended the concert, within the venue’s permitted capacity of 7,500.
The case has also renewed concerns over drug use at large music events in Mumbai.
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In April, two management students died after allegedly consuming MDMA during a concert at NESCO in Goregaon. Earlier this month, the Vanrai police filed a chargesheet against 12 accused, including classmates of the deceased students, alleging they were part of a network that supplied and distributed MDMA at the event.
Following the two incidents, police said scrutiny of permissions for large electronic music events has been tightened. Earlier this year, Circoloco’s India debut at Jio World Garden was cancelled after organisers failed to obtain the required police clearances.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More