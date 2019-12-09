Worli: 23-year-old, minor held for snatching gold chain from judge’s wife

Police said the complainant was the wife of a sessions court judge and the stolen chain was worth Rs 45,000. Police said the complainant was the wife of a sessions court judge and the stolen chain was worth Rs 45,000.

POLICE HAVE arrested a 23-year-old man and detained a minor for allegedly robbing a 43-year-old woman of her gold chain near National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli while she was out for her morning walk on Saturday.

According to police, in her statement, the complainant Mamta Bhansali said she was a regular morning walker and, like every day, she left home at 6 am.

“While she was walking near NSCI in Worli, an unidentified person came from behind and snatched her chain. He ran towards his accomplice, who was waiting on a motorcycle, and fled,” said an officer.

Police said the woman rushed home and informed her husband, following which they dialled 100 and informed the police control room. A case was soon registered.

Police said the detection officers of Tardeo police station began scrutinising CCTV footage of the spot. “We checked CCTV footage and found out the registration number of the motorcycle. We sent a team and got the bike’s owner to the police station for interrogation,” an investigator said. The owner, police said, gave his bike to a friend, identified as Karan Bhatti, who told him that he needed go out and buy medicine. Police then arrested Bhatti from his residence.

Police said Bhatti confessed that he had snatched the chain. However, police have not yet located the stolen chain.

