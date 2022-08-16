Aiming for world record, state appeals to citizens to sing national anthem at 11am on Wednesday

August 16, 2022 9:38:32 pm
The state government has made it mandatory for all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices, and private establishments to organise a communal recital of national anthem on August 17 at 11am on culmination of the Swaraj Mahotsav that began on August 9. A Government Resolution (GR) dated August 10 said that all agencies in the state should appeal to the people to pause work at 11am and recite the national anthem.
“Both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have appealed to the people of the state to participate in the grand closing ceremony of the Swaraj Mahotsav. We carried an overwhelming Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan where we reached almost every household in the state and we hope to make a world record on August 17 with a few crore people singing the national anthem together,” said an official closely associated with the preparations for the August 17 programme.
As per the GR, all private establishments, trade associations, organisations, government, and semi -government offices should actively participate in the event. For students, the schools education department and higher and technical education department will issue directions to concerned establishments while the Rural development and Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Department will issue directions for government officials.
