World Heritage Desk established for research on ancient rock carvings in Konkan region

A World Heritage Desk has been established to undertake in-depth research, documentation, and conservation of more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings (geoglyphs) found along the Konkan coastline and plateau region, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said.

The Government has approved a total expenditure of Rs 14.62 crores for this initiative, the minister said in a statement.

These rock carvings in Konkan are considered extremely significant for understanding the lifestyle, culture, and the biological and social heritage of prehistoric human societies. Shelar said a proposal had been submitted to the Central Government seeking Unesco recognition for Konkan’s petroglyphs.

The World Heritage Desk will function from 2026 to 2029 to undertake extensive research, identify new sites, and systematically document these findings.