World Heritage Desk established for research on ancient rock carvings in Konkan region

These rock carvings in Konkan are considered extremely significant for understanding the lifestyle, culture, and the biological and social heritage of prehistoric human societies.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 02:35 PM IST
Konkan geoglyphA geoglyph, or a rock art carving, in Barsu (Source: Nisarg Yatri)
Make us preferred source on Google

A World Heritage Desk has been established to undertake in-depth research, documentation, and conservation of more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings (geoglyphs) found along the Konkan coastline and plateau region, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said.

The Government has approved a total expenditure of Rs 14.62 crores for this initiative, the minister said in a statement.

These rock carvings in Konkan are considered extremely significant for understanding the lifestyle, culture, and the biological and social heritage of prehistoric human societies. Shelar said a proposal had been submitted to the Central Government seeking Unesco recognition for Konkan’s petroglyphs.

The World Heritage Desk will function from 2026 to 2029 to undertake extensive research, identify new sites, and systematically document these findings.

Two dedicated branches of this desk will be established, Shelar said. The Mumbai branch will focus on studying international research literature, creating a comprehensive database, developing criteria in accordance with Unesco standards, and undertaking academic research and documentation. The Ratnagiri branch will conduct extensive field surveys, GPS-based mapping, drone-assisted documentation of the petroglyphs, collection of local folklore, and public awareness initiatives.

The project will also include scientific research to determine the antiquity of these carvings and establish the period of their creation. It will entail expenditure on skilled manpower, scientific testing, specialised equipment, transportation, and other related requirements.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Mumbai, will implement the project.

Story continues below this ad

An internationally benchmarked documentary film will also be produced to ensure global recognition of these rock carvings, the minister said.

This initiative will not only place Konkan’s rock art on the global stage but also significantly boost tourism in the region in the coming years, he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti govt formally closes the door on 2014 policy
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement