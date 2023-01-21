scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
World Economic Forum: ‘Some firms operate from state’: Cong, Sena (UBT) question Shinde on MoUs

“If the MoUs were supposed to be signed with companies from Maharashtra, then what was the need to go to Switzerland and sign it there? It could have been done in Mantralaya as well,” Subhash Desai said.

They claimed that some of the companies with whom the MoUs were signed operate from Maharashtra and asked why the MoUs that could have been signed in the state were signed in Davos.

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday questioned the Eknath Shinde-led government’s claims of signing MoUs worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore with several industries at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

They claimed that some of the companies with whom the MoUs were signed operate from Maharashtra and asked why the MoUs that could have been signed in the state were signed in Davos.

“The MoUs were signed with three companies, which are from Maharashtra and this fabrication of the Shinde government has been exposed. It has been revealed that there are three companies in the Aurangabad, Jalna and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra. The number of such companies may be more,” Atul Londhe, Chief Spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said.

“If the MoUs were supposed to be signed with companies from Maharashtra, then what was the need to go to Switzerland and sign it there? It could have been done in Mantralaya as well,” Sena (UBT) leader and former state industries minister Subhash Desai said.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 01:21 IST
